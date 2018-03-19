Fugitive of the Week: Man wanted on federal probation violation

A warrant was issued for the arrest of 36-year-old Antoine Lamar Tate on March 8

Published:
Antoine Lamar Tate, 36, Fugitive of the Week

(WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man who they say violated the terms of his release from a federal penitentiary.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of 36-year-old Antoine Lamar Tate on March 8.

According to U.S. Marshals, Tate was being supervised by U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services after serving 120 months in prison on a conspiracy to distribute cocaine. That’s when they say he violated the terms of his supervised release.

Tate is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 6’1″ and 250 pounds.

Those with information on Tate are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.

