Girard crime activity: Eagles club reports missing charity money

Tuesday, March 13

4:16 p.m. – State Street and Churchill Road, Nicole Hapsic, arrested on a warrant for a larceny charge and charged with DUI and a marked lanes violation. Police said Hapsic was driving all over the road. When stopped, she said she was tired and had just come from a methadone clinic, according to a police report. Police said she failed a field sobriety test, but no alcohol was detected during a breath test.

Wednesday, March 14

12:21 p.m. – 100 block of W. Wilson Ave., police received a report that $24,000 was missing from a charity account belonging to the Fraternal Order of Eagles club. The money collected was supposed to be given to Kids for Advocates. Investigators were given the name of a suspect who has reportedly refused to provide documentation showing where the money went, according to a police report.

1:44 p.m. – 300 block of Elruth Ct., Brandi Anderson, arrested and charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest. Police said Anderson, who was advised that he was not permitted to be in an apartment building, was found hiding in a laundry room. They said Anderson ran from officers, but was eventually arrested. Police said he had been staying with a woman who told police she didn’t want him there anymore.

3:47 p.m. – 100 block of E. Kline St., a student at Girard Junior High School reported that a man has been telling her and her sister how beautiful they are, as well as offering candy and cookies to other children in the area. She told police she frequently sees the man at the bus stop in the mornings and sometimes in the early evening. The man was identified and advised to “discontinue his behaviors,” according to a police report.

5:46 p.m. – 100 block of W. Wilson Ave., a man at the Fraternal Order of Eagles club reported that two trustees have been giving the members problems. He said one of the suspects pulled him off of a bar stool and the other threatened to take him out to the parking lot, according to a police report. The man was told to contact the prosecutor’s office to pursue charges.

6:41 p.m. – 400 block of S. Davis St., a 12-year-old boy was charged with theft after he was accused of stealing a neighbor’s bicycle. Police said the boy would not say why he took the bike.

Thursday, March 15

3:51 p.m. – 300 block of E. Broadway Ave., a man reported that money was fraudulently taken out of his account. He said he bought something at McQuaid’s before the theft and noticed a man was standing unusually close to him during that time. He believed the man may have read his card number.

Friday, March 16

11 a.m. – 400 block of Trumbull Ave., police were called to the Multi-Generational Center for a report of an unruly student. Staff members said the boy refused orders, pushed past them and punched a wall. A report was taken and the school resource officer was advised to follow up on the situation.

11:31 p.m. – Ohio Avenue and N. Davis Street, 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys were charged with possession of drugs after getting pulled over for going through a stop sign. Police said marijuana, pills and a digital scale were found in the vehicle and a bookbag that was inside the vehicle.

Sunday, March 18

2:30 a.m. – 100 block of N. Market St., Aurienn Jones, arrested on a warrant for a felony burglary charge.

3:31 p.m. – Slag Crusher Road and W. Liberty Street, the engineer of a CSX train said he hit a dirt bike underneath the W. Liberty Street viaduct. He said he saw two men trying to get the dirt bike off the train tracks, but they were unsuccessful. Police were unable to find the owner of the bike, and it was towed from the area.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

