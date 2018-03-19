Gloria “Mitzie” Jakubek Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Gloria “Mitzie” Jakubek, 84, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, March 19, 2018, at her home.

Gloria was born April 17, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Jennie Martone Zitello and was a lifelong resident of the city’s west side.

She was a 1951 graduate of Chaney High School and worked as a bookkeeper for Philip Levy, CPA and then for Dale Cleaners as a clerk for 30 years, retiring in 2007.

Mitzie was an active member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society and a volunteer for many church fundraising projects.

Mitzie enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards and bingo and she loved sitting on her porch with her family and neighbors.

Mitzie’s loving husband of 61 years, Robert E. Jakubek, whom she married May 22, 1954, passed away May 28, 2015.

She leaves her son, Robert M. “Jake” Jakubek of Coconut Creek, Florida; two daughters, Cheryl (Kenneth) Latessa of York, South Carolina and Gloria (James) Demetra of Boardman and five grandchildren, Jana Latessa (fiancé, Matt), K.C. (Elise) Latessa, Jade Jakubek (fiancé, Jake), Maddy Demetra and Bobby Jakubek.

Besides her husband, seven brothers, Frank, Selone, Benny, Sam, Robert, Anthony and John Zitello and two sisters, Natalie McBride and Ange Bozin, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 22, at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m.

Interment services will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Mitzie will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be to St. Brendan Church Memorial Fund.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Mitzie’s family.