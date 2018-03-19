How to be a ‘trusted adult’ for student he need to talk

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In light of recent school violence, parents and school leaders are encouraging kids to talk to a trusted adult, in many cases that could be you. But how do you know what to do or say?

June Fischer is a school counselor at Williamson Elementary School in Youngstown. She talks with students every day about problems but understands that for other adults who don’t encounter that very often, it can be difficult to know what to do.

“I think from my experience I’ve learned to just be genuine. Kids can see right through you like adults. If you are genuine, and they can feel your trust in them it goes both ways, it can open all kinds of doors,” Fischer said.

Fischer says if something is out of your scope, get the child to someone such as a guidance counselor. If it’s something serious, such as a threat, report it to school administrators first.

“Pay attention, listen. I think that is the biggest thing we miss is just listening as educators, listening as parents and listening as a community,” Fischer said.

Fischer says it’s important to be vigilant in in-person conversations but also online, too. Pay attention to what students are doing and saying on social media and their apps.

Isolation is one of the biggest precursors to a student who may act out. Fischer says she works with students to get them into friendship groups so they are not alone.