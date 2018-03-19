Hungry for Chocolate: Kennedy Catholic heading to third-straight state championship

Monroeville, PA (WKBN)-The Kennedy Catholic boys are heading to their third-straight state championship after the Golden Eagles topped Bishop Carroll Monday night 77-30.

KC went on a 12-0 run in the first quarter, then a 31-0 run in the third to pace the way for the win.

It is the Golden Eagles 14th-straight state tournament win and was their fourth-straight trip to the Western Final.

Junior Maceo Austin led the way with 24 points while Mattia Acunzo notched 19 and Oscar Tshiebwe had 16.

KC advances to the state championship game Thursday afternoon at 2PM in Hershey at the Giant Center where they will face Lourdes Regional.