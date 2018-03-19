Joseph B. Parker, Sr. Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Joseph B. Parker, Sr., 76, of Bristolville, entered into eternal life Monday, March 19, 2018 in the emergency room of Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born March 7, 1942 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of Bradford and Alley Elizabeth (Bennett) Parker and had lived in Ohio most of his life.

A graduate of Bristol High School, Joe retired from Copperweld Steel after 30 years as a millwright.

He enjoyed building things and all things mechanical.

Fond memories of Joe live on with his beloved wife of 54 years, Juanita “Joan” (Applequist) Parker, whom he married September 28, 1963; three children, Trudy Joann (Skip) Hathaway, Joseph Bradford Parker, Jr. and Sonia Lynn (Michael) Clark, all of Bristol; five grandchildren, Shannon (Brian) Smith, Bethany Vasbinder, Brian Hathaway, Alexandra Nichols and Anthony Clark; one great-grandchild, Parker Vasbinder, plus one expected soon and two sisters, Carol Sue (Mike) Semanco of Cortland and Elizabeth Ann (Norman) Jordan of Weathersfield.

His parent precede him in death.

Per his request, cremation is taking place. Services are private.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.