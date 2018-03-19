Katherine Katsaras Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning, March 24 at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, with Fr. Steve Denas officiating, for Katherine Katsaras, 85, formerly of Campbell, who passed away Monday evening, March 19, at Hampton Woods.

Katherine was born, October 10, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of George and Sylvia Kondos Katsaras.

She was a 1950 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and while attending Bennett Elementary School, she was the spelling bee champion.

She was a charter member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church and lifelong choir member, Symian Society, Philoptochos Society and was very active with church festivals.

Despite her disabilities, Katherine was one of the happiest people you would know. She enjoyed life and nothing stopped her. She loved her chocolate but most of all, she loved her brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Katherine loved her family and she leaves several nieces and nephews to cherish her memory along with her sister-in-law and caregiver, Judy Conti Katsaras.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Peter, Stanley and Dennis Katsaras.

The Katsaras family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Saturday morning, March 24 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send Katherine’s family condolences.

