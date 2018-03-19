Man says he was robbed at gunpoint outside Youngstown gas station

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a man said he was robbed at gunpoint outside of a gas station on the city’s south side.

According to a police report, officers were called about 12:20 a.m. Sunday to Austintown to meet officers there and a victim who said he was robbed at the Petra Gas Mart on South Avenue.

The victim told officers that as he was walking out of the gas station when he was approached by a man who said,” Give me everything. I have a fully decked out Glock.”

The victim said he gave the robber $250 and that he saw a gun in the suspect’s hand.

The suspect got into a car and took off and the victim followed him to Austintown where he called 911.

Police stopped a suspected vehicle, but the police report did not indicate that an arrest was made.

The investigation is ongoing.

