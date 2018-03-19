Mary A. Mitchell McCullough Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mary A. Mitchell McCullough, 76, of 3021 Frederick Drive, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Monday, March 19, 2018, at 8:35 p.m. at Hospice House, following an extended illness.

She was born December 20, 1941 in Irvington, Georgia, the daughter of Penny Mitchell Foster, residing in the area since 1946.

Ms. McCullough was employed with St. Elizabeth Health Center for 39 years in Environmental Services, before retiring in 2008. Prior to St. Elizabeth, she was a self-employed Handy Woman and a licensed cosmetologist.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School and Youngstown Cosmetology School.

She worshiped privately and was a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Youngstown Urban League, the Joker Club and enjoyed cooking, playing poker, watching sports and was an avid Steelers and LeBron James fan.

She married Lloyd McCullough II in 1957; he died in 1968.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Darryl (Cherisa) McCullough and Lloyd McCullough III, both of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Ms. Sydney McCullough, Darryl B. McCullough and Dawaylon D. McCullough; one great-grandson, Christian D. McCullough and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ms. Deborah McCullough and one brother, Sampson Mitchell.

Darryl and Lloyd want to give a special thank you to Penny Moss.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 26, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel, 632 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Monday, March 26, 2018.

Burial will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.