Ohio temporarily opens some state park beaches as dog exercise areas

Through May 18, several state park beaches around Ohio will allow dogs, under their owner's control, to play freely

By NBC4 Staff Published:
Dog generic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio has temporarily designated several state park beaches as dog exercise areas.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, now through May 18, several state park beaches around the state will allow dogs, under control of their owner, to play freely.

The beaches will not require the dogs to be on a leash during while the designation is in effect.

On Saturday, May 19, all public park beaches will resume normal operational rules, which includes no pets on the beach or in the public swimming area.

The following state parks will offer seasonal dog exercise areas open daily during normal park hours:

