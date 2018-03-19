Police: Church organist nabbed for dipping into collection plate in New Castle

A private security company and New Castle police worked to together to nab a church organist who they say stole thousands of dollars from St. Joseph Church

Published: Updated:
James-Hackett

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A private security company and New Castle police worked to together to nab a church organist who they say stole thousands of dollars from St. Joseph Church.

According to police, James Hackett, 41, of Wampum played the organ every Sunday morning at St. Joseph Church in New Castle. Hackett started drawing attention for more than his music when church leaders noticed money missing from the weekly church offerings.

The church hired a private security company to conduct an investigation and that company turned over video surveillance to the New Castle Police Department, which included video of a man going inside the safe, according to police.

On March 18, investigators with New Castle police got involved and planted marked money in the church’s safe, which was also monitored by a hidden camera. They also followed Hackett from his job at St. Joseph’s Church to St. Mary’s where he also played the organ.

Police say after Hackett was done playing the organ at both churches, he left St. Mary’s and headed back to St. Joseph’s Church where police say video shows him reaching into the safe and taking a large handful of money.

Officers pulled Hackett over when he left the church and say they found $1,200 in his pocket.

Police say Hackett admitted to taking the money and said he had been dipping into the collection plate at least three Sundays a month since November, stealing anywhere between $10,000 to $15,000 over that period of time.

Hackett was charged with theft and receiving stolen property. He is being held in the Lawrence County Jail.

