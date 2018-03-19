Police make several OVI arrests during St. Patrick Day stops

In Mahoning County, where there were a checkpoint and saturation patrols, more than a dozen people were arrested

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Saint Patrick’s Day made for a busy couple days for local police.

In Mahoning County, where there were a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrols, more than a dozen people were arrested.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force made the following arrests at a checkpoint on Market Street and Hillman on St. Patrick’s Day.

  • One OVI arrest
  • Four charged with driving under suspension
  • One arrest for a felony drug trafficking charge
  • Two charged with drug abuse
  • Two charged with not having an operator’s license
  • One charged with improper child restraint
  • One person arrested on a warrant

In addition, one suspect left the checkpoint, and a drug trafficking warrant was issued for his arrest.

A total of 528 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, with 15 vehicles stopped for further investigation.

The Canfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested 14 people on OVI charges over the weekend. One of those arrested included an off-duty Youngstown police officer. 

State troopers in Warren recorded five OVI arrests, and in Lisbon, there were three people arrested.

