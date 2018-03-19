Rev. Justo M. Arroyo, Jr. Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Rev. Justo M. Arroyo Jr., 72, passed away peacefully late Monday evening, March 19, 2018, at his daughter’s home following a brief illness.

Justo was born June 28, 1945, in Puerto Rico, a son of Justo M. Arroyo and Marciana Medina and came to this area from New Jersey as a young man.

Rev. Arroyo was an ordained minister who served various churches throughout the area during his life and he also worked for General Motors at the Lordstown Plant for 25 years, retiring from there in 1991.

He will always be remembered as a very talented and skillful gentleman. Among his accomplishments, he built his own two-seater airplane and successfully flew it. Justo would use his favorite phrase “I tell you what” when he talked to people and he would be the first to tell someone that he was a “jack of all trades and a master of none.”

Justo leaves his wife Gloria, whom he married October 5, 1983; children, Janet Wright, Olga (Angel) Figueroa, Jose Figueroa, Laura Figueroa, Andre (Jennie) Figueroa and Joselito Figueroa; his mother; a sister and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His father is deceased.

Family may gather from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 23, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where services will be held on Saturday morning, March 24.

Interment will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery in Liberty Township.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view and share this obituary, and to send condolences online to Rev. Arroyo’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 22 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



