Severe Weather Awareness Week is here – know where to go

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There may be snow in the forecast this week, but it’s actually severe weather awareness week in Ohio.

It’s a good time for people to make sure their families, schools and businesses are prepared for a severe weather event.

Have an emergency kit available, and have a plan in place for where to take shelter during a storm.

Mahoning County Emergency Management Director Dennis O’Hara said you should be aware of the following when it comes to severe weather:

Where would you go in case of a weather emergency?

Where would you seek shelter if you were out in public?

What is the best location that you have available if you need to take shelter?

O’Hara says it is also important to have a way to get weather alerts day or night.

“Outdoor sirens are designed for outdoor warning. It’s to warn you to seek additional information, seek cover in a sturdy facility, turn on the media whether that’s TV, radio or check your phone,” O’Hara said.

O’Hara suggests a weather alert radio. You can also download the Storm Team 27 Weather app. WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.