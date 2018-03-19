Sharon Tigers heading to Hershey for the first time in 61 years

The Tigers will face Imhotep Charter in the PIAA Class 4A State Championship Thursday at 8PM at the Giant Center in Hershey

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon rolled past Quakers Valley 65-48 Monday night in the PIAA Class 4A State Semifinal at new Castle High School.

The win clinches the Tigers’ first trip to the state championship game in Hershey since 1961 when they won a state title.

James McKinney led the Tigers with a team-high 18 points. Elite Williams added 17 points in the win, while Ethan Porterfield tallied 11 points.

Coletrane Washington led all scorers with 23 points in the loss for Quaker Valley. The Quakers end the season with a record of 26-2.

Sharon has now won 24 straight games, improving to 27-2. The Tigers will face Imhotep Charter in the PIAA Class 4A State Championship Thursday at 8PM at the Giant Center in Hershey.

