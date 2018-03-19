Trumbull Co. Republican chair can run for Ohio House, despite party objection

The board of elections ruled that Randy Law can run as a Republican for the 64th District Ohio House of Representatives

By Published: Updated:
Randy Law, former Trumbull County Republican Party Chair

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Board of Elections voted to allow former County Republican Party Chairman Randy Law to run on the May primary ballot, despite objections from members of his own party.

The board ruled that Law can run as a Republican for the 64th District Ohio House of Representatives — a state central committee position and county central committee for Ward 1G in Warren.

Several members of the Trumbull County Republican Party objected, saying Law does not live at the Warren house he gave as his legal address.

The board of elections ruled against the objections.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s