Video: Sunny afternoon, but how much snow for 1st day of Spring?

WEEK FORECAST

The storm system moving into our area on Tuesday is trending south. This means the chance for winter weather is hard to call.

Monday: Bright sunny.

High: 46

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain or snow showers for the evening. (60%)

High: 41 Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers during the morning. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 22

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 41 Low: 23

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 22

NEXT WEEKEND

Looking ahead to next weekend, there is another chance for a low-pressure system to move through. This will bring the chance for rain and snow. With high model disagreement, we will likely keep POPs (Possibility of Precipitation) down for now. This is something we will have to keep an eye for going through the week.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 39 Low: 25