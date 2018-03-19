Violet Elizabeth Creed Obituary

ESTERO, Florida (Formerly Diamond, Ohio) – Violet Elizabeth Creed, age 95, of Estero, Florida passed away on Monday, March 19, 2018. Formerly of Diamond, Ohio; she had been an Estero resident since 1992.

Born February 26, 1923 in Youngstown; she was the daughter of Bertram and Caroline (Wassel) Proverbs of England.

Violet married Clifford D. Creed on November 21, 1943; they spent 47 years together before his passing in 1991.

She will be remembered for her warm, inviting smile, her cooking and her generous spirit.

She volunteered for many years at EUMC Thrift Store and the Interfaith Charities of South Lee County.

Violet was a member of the Estero United Methodist Church and previously a member of the Gethsemane Lutheran Church of North Jackson.

Violet enjoyed an active lifestyle including swimming, water aerobics, water volley ball, tennis lessons and 15 annual mother-daughter cruises.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Sandra Fiordalis of Oro Valley, Arizona and Karen (Reid) Bryan of Estero, Florida; her cherished grandchildren, Lisa (Jim) Skillman of Oro Valley, Arizona and Chuck (Deb) Carnes of Diamond; three treasured great-grandchildren, James Skillman of Oro Valley, Arizona, Morgan (Dustin) Leighty of Phoenix, Arizona and Nicole Padgitt of Youngstown.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Florence Millard and six brothers, Bert, Bob, Bill, John, Mickey and Wilson Proverbs.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 with Pastor Philip McClelland officiating; friends will be received beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will take place at Eckis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Estero United Methodist Church, 8088 Lord’s Way, Estero, Florida 33928.