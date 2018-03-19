Warren man accused of failing to disclose HIV status

Peter Olivarez is charged with four counts of felonious assault

By Published:
Peter Olivarez, charged with four counts of felonious assault in Trumbull County.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing charges, accused of failing to disclose his HIV status to a sex partner.

Peter Olivarez was arrested Friday on four counts of felonious assault charges. He is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted Olivarez on the charges on Friday, according to court records.

According to the indictment, Olivarez tested positive as a carrier of a virus that causes AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) in 2013 or 2014. After that, the indictment says he had sex with another person without disclosing his HIV status, which is against the law.

Olivarez is scheduled to appear in court on March 27 for a pretrial.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s