What will happen to leadership of Youngstown City Schools?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip leaves to take another job, his replacement will be up to the district’s Academic Distress Commission.

“Those five people will pick the next CEO so those roles are vitally important because, in the bill, it says that CEO serves at the pleasure of those five,” said Senator Joe Schiavoni.

Currently, there are three vacancies on that body following the recent resignations of two members chosen by the state Department of Education and another picked by Youngstown’s former mayor.

“Probably within the next week or so, I’ll make my appointment and my announcement,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

Brown said he has been talking with the state’s superintendent of schools and has been considering potential appointments.

In the last couple of weeks, Mohip has interviewed for jobs in Fargo, North Dakota and Boulder, Colorado — even though he still has more than a year left on his contract in Youngstown. It puts even more pressure on those joining the Academic Distress Commission.

“They will have a voice in that selection,” Brown said. “I will have a consistent conversation with them and let them know what I’m looking for as mayor of the city of Youngstown.”

Schiavoni said Mohip has lived up to promises he made early on — to maintain current teacher contracts and to leave the district intact and not convert it into a charter school.

He warns that there are no guarantees if the makeup of the Distress Commission changes.

“If those five like what he’s doing, good. If they don’t, they’ll pull him, but the voters don’t get to decide. The school board doesn’t get to decide,” Schiavoni said.

At this point, there is no word on when the state will fill its vacancies on the commission.