William “Scooter” Russell Obituary

NILES, Ohio – William “Scooter” Russell passed away Monday, March 19.

Scooter was born November 3, 1955 i Livermore, California.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 22 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Niles Chapel.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

