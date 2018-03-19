William “Scooter” Russell Obituary

NILES, Ohio – William “Scooter” Russell passed away Monday, March 19.
Scooter was born November 3, 1955 i Livermore, California.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 22 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Niles Chapel.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
