Winter weather advisories for first day of spring

It’s a system we’ve been tracking for the last several days. The latest update shows a northward shift in the storm’s path. This means that we will see more snow than in the previous forecast. Here are the latest details:

TIMING
We are expecting scattered snow showers starting after lunch on Tuesday into the afternoon. The snow will push up from the south and then overtake the area Tuesday night. This will not likely be a constant snow for most of us.

The northern edge of the system will pulse northward and clip our area. This will create an on-and-off effect with the snow.

AMOUNTS
At the moment, we are seeing anywhere from a dusting to over six inches of snow. The highest amounts will be in the southern portion of our viewing area. Here is the layout of what we expect for snow totals:

  • Columbiana County: 4 to 6 inches of snow. Isolated spots could see higher amounts.
  • South of Route 224: This area could see 2 to 4 inches of snow. Again, there could be higher amounts as you head into Columbiana County.
  • Between I-80 and Route 224: This area could see anywhere from an inch to 3 inches of snow.
  • North of 1-80: This area will likely see the lowest amounts. Anywhere from a dusting to around 2 inches snow.

THESE SNOW TOTALS WILL CHANGE! (I highlight and caps that because it’s important!)

Models will come into more agreement later tonight and into tomorrow morning, so we WILL change the snowfall totals several times over the next 18 hours.

We will continue to monitor this event and will keep you posted on further changes.

