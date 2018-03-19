Youngstown girl rescued from human trafficking, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police say a tip led to the rescue of three women from human trafficking and arrest of a suspect.

Antwan D. Williams, 28, was indicted Friday on charges of trafficking in persons (commercial sex acts), pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution.

According to Columbus police, the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received a tip in October of 2017 about possible sex trafficking. That tip led to the rescue of three female victims — a juvenile from the Youngstown area, an adult from Columbus and an adult from Georgia.

Williams is accused of advertising the victims online for commercial sex and child pornography.

No court date has been scheduled.

At the time of his arrest, Williams was out on bond after a November 2017 indictment for burglary.

