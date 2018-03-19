Youngstown officials find dumping grounds near Chill-Can site

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As work continues on the new Chill-Can plant on Youngstown’s east side, city council members realize that there’s additional work to be done.

Monday morning, city officials — including Mayor Tito Brown and council members — took a tour of the neighborhoods near the plant with developer Mitchell Joseph.

They found that the area has been used as a dumping ground.

“It’s on us to make sure this is clean. Anyway, we should do clean-up things like this, just to bring in future development and progress,” said Councilman Julius Oliver.

Eventually, the new plant could employ more than 200 people.

It’s expected to open later this year.

