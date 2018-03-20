Barbara L. Rogers Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Barbara L. Rogers, 77, of New Castle passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, March 20, 2018, at Rhodes Estates.

Mrs. Rogers was born October 18, 1940, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Lewis) Owoc.

She was a lifelong area resident and attended New Castle schools.

A homemaker, Barb dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home.

She was a member of Feed My Sheep Outreach, New Castle, where she actively volunteered for many years.

Barb was also a longtime member of Slovene National Benefit Society, S.N.P.J., where she enjoyed dancing at the many polka concerts.

An exceptional seamstress, she crafted many beautiful pieces, including several of her own dresses.

Her husband, William A. Rogers whom she married April 30, 1977, preceded her in death September 25, 2010.

Surviving are a sister, Lois Owoc of New Castle; four grandchildren, Charles Heemer, Jr., Elissa Heemer, Michelle Heemer and Tiffany Heemer and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barb was preceded in death by a son, Charles D. Heemer, Sr.; two great-granddaughters, Alexis Allen and Nevaeh Fox and four sisters.

Calling hours will be 3:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday, March 22, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 22, in the funeral home following calling hours, with Pastor Julie Smith of Feed My Sheep Outreach, officiating.

Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery, New Castle.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.