Bertha M. Cozad Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Bertha M. Cozad, 89, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Shepherd of the Valley.

She was born August 20, 1928 in Grafton, West Virginia to Milton and Flossie Bradley.

Bertha graduated from Grafton High school before marrying her husband, Claude Cozad, Jr. on December 26, 1946. Claude preceded her in death January 25, 2000. Together they shared over 50 years and raised three daughters, Linda (Bob) Dudek of Little River South Carolina and Nancy (Jake) Victor of Vienna, who are left to cherish their memory.

Also surviving are her grandchildren, Michelle Patrick of Vienna, Kristina Patrick of Warren, Louis (Nona) Bernabe of Brookfield and Kimberly Bernabe of Pennsylvania. Great-grandchildren Robert (Dani) Young of Warren, Kayleigh Patrick-Lambert of Warren, Amber (Steven) Lyden of Newton Falls, Austin Bernabe and Dillon Bernabe of Brookfield and Kimara Chapman and Kassidy Chapman of Pennsylvania. Two great-great grandchildren Aiden Young of Diamond and Aria Lyden of Newton Falls as well as a sister Sarah (George) Sandy of Vass, North Carolina and a brother, Jack Bradley of Grafton, West Virginia.

Bertha was a member of the Bazetta Christian Church

Preceding her in death are a daughter, Claudia Bernabe; two sisters, Betty Bolyard and Dorothy Knotts and a brother, Willis Bradley.

Material contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512

Calling hours will be Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum beginning at 12:00 Noon. Services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Selby-T.J. Fox Funeral Home in Vienna.

