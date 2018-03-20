Betty A. Flowers Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Third Baptist Church, for Mrs. Betty A. Flowers, who passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

Betty was born November 29, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of Virgil and Mary Banks Satterwhite.

Betty attended South High School, worked for Hughes Meat Market, The Mahoning County Nursing Home, the United States Postal Service and the Mahoning County Job and Family Services, retiring in 1996.

Betty was a member of the church, the Usher Board and the Keenagers Club.

She was also a member of Donald Lockett Post 6488 Ladies Auxiliary and the String of Pearls Red Hatters.

January 23, 1958, Betty married Eugene A. Flowers, who passed away in 1989. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Thommicean-Satterwhite Felder; a sister, Tommicean (Edward) Burney; three grandchildren, Tamara (Don) Ford, Andre’ (Tamika) Felder and Jerrell E. Shorter, all of Youngstown; six great-grandchildren, Tiffany and Shakeyla Bratton, Tyree Robinson, Doniquia Ford, Myet Scott and Najia and Andrasia Felder, all of Youngstown; two great-great-grandsons, Jayceon Barrett, Kyel Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Charles and Alfred Satterwhite, Virgil Satterwhite, Clara Carter and a grandson, Maurice Felder.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Third Baptist Church.

Arrangements are being handled by the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.