Brookfield won 12 games in 2017; strength is pitching & defense

2018 Brookfield Softball Primer

Head Coach: Ken Forsythe

Record: 12-7

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

After losing a quartet of multiple-year letter winners in Ella Simcox (.475 BA), Kenzie Drapola (.531 BA), Lauren Pesa (.348 BA), and Josy Kirilla – the Lady Warriors will have their work cut out for them. “We’re focusing in on making sure our corner infield is set,” says coach Ken Forsythe. “We have a freshman playing first base now (Autumn Sirochman) and a new third baseman (Rebecca Litz) both transfers from Badger. Another point of emphasis will be to focus in on our hitting at the bottom of the lineup. We have a lot of pop at the beginning but we’ve got to get the bottom part produce to make this season go.”

Coach Forsythe points out that his team will be led by their defense and pitching. “We have some girls with a lot of experience returning. Gabby (Schiska) is one of the better pitchers in our conference. We also have Bailey (Drapola) at shortstop, Chloe (Willrich) at catcher, and TaeYana (Ashley) in center field which gives us a great core in the middle of our defense.” Schiska, as a sophomore, compiled an 11-6 mark pitching as she also accumulated a .333 batting average. Drapola was a First-Team All-Conference selection last season while hitting a staggering .673 average. Willrich received a Second-Team All-League nod while batting .431. Ashley hit .356 as a junior last year. Also returning is seniors Sheridan Rotunno (.390 BA) and outfielder Lexie Hammond. Brookfield will also have Morgan McNamara and Julie First back in the fold this Spring as juniors.

Last May, the Lady Warriors were picked off by top-seeded Champion in the Leavittsburg District Semifinals at LaBrae High School. Brookfield won the Sectional by defeating Grand Valley on May 12 by a 5-4 count.

2018 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Campbell Memorial, 5

Mar. 29 – at Campbell Memorial, 5

Apr. 2 – Newton Falls, 5

Apr. 3 – at Newton Falls, 5

Apr. 6 – LaBrae, 5

Apr. 7 – Bristol, 1

Apr. 9 – Liberty, 5

Apr. 10 – at Liberty, 5

Apr. 12 – Warren JFK, 5

Apr. 16 – Champion, 5

Apr. 17 – at Champion, 5

Apr. 20 – at Crestview, 5

Apr. 21 – Pymatuning Valley, 12:30

Apr. 23 – at East, 5

Apr. 24 – East, 5

Apr. 25 – at LaBrae, 5

Apr. 27 – at South Range, 5

Apr. 30 – Girard, 5

May 1 – at Girard, 5

May 7 – Crestview, 5