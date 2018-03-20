Campbell residents’ water rates going up to pay back debt

For the average Campbell homeowner, it'll mean about another $6 a month

By Published: Updated:
Campbell Water Treatment Plant

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell Water Department is costing the city too much money so come April 1, water rates are going up.

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips announced Tuesday that water rates will increase from $4.50 to $6.50 per 1,000 gallons of usage. For the average Campbell homeowner, it’ll mean about another $6 a month.

The water department still owes the city $200,000 from a loan made in 2015.

“After meeting with the state auditor’s office this morning at our budget meeting, it came up that the water department is currently eating a deficit into our general fund and there is a water rate increase needed,” Mayor Phillips said.

The water rate increase will generate an extra $316,000 a year and will be enough for the Campbell Water Department to pay back its debt and provide a little financial cushion.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s