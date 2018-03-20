Canfield eyes up another deep run with many returning

The Cardinals will open against Walsh Jesuit.

By Published: Updated:
Canfield Cardinals High School Baseball - Canfield, Ohio

2018 Canfield Baseball Primer
Head Coach: Matt Koenig
Record: 18-8

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead
Canfield returns a pair of three-year starters in the middle of their defensive in shortstop Mark Wittmann and second baseman Anthony Vross. Canfield will welcome back Alex Hernandez, Spencer Woolley, Angelo Petracci and Dominic Pilolli. The Cardinals also will have each of their pitchers back in 2018 which includes All-League Jack Rafoth, Ian McGraw and Wheeling-Jesuit commit Anthony Longo. Coach Koenig says, “We are obviously going to have a lot of experience back. All of our pitching comes back. I think we’re really talented and they’ve had a good offseason.”

Last year, Canfield won the Division II Struthers District title (for the first time since 2012) and was the Regional finalist as the Cardinals fell to the eventual state champion Tallmadge on a squeeze bunt, 3-2. “We can’t get complacent,” points out Koenig. “It can be an issue to take the previous season’s success and not live up to the current expectations when dealing with 17 or 18 year olds.

2018 Schedule
Mar. 24 – at Walsh Jesuit, 1
Mar. 28 – South Range, 5
Mar. 29 – Cleveland Central Catholic, 5
Apr. 3 – vs. Socastee, 7
Apr. 4 – vs. East Rutherford, 2
Apr. 5 – vs. Dinwiddie County, 1
Apr. 9 – at Howland, 5
Apr. 10 – Howland, 5
Apr. 12 – at Girard, 5
Apr. 13 – at West Branch, 5
Apr. 14 – at Ravenna, 12
Apr. 16 – Boardman, 5
Apr. 17 – at Boardman, 5
Apr. 19 – Edgewood, 5
Apr. 20 – at Fitch, 5
Apr. 23 – at Harding, 5
Apr. 24 – Harding, 5
Apr. 26 – Lakeview, 5
Apr. 27 – Fitch, 5
Apr. 28 – at Struthers, 1
Apr. 30 – at Poland, 5
May 1 – Poland, 5
May 4 – Champion, 5
May 11 – West Branch,

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s