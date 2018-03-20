Canfield eyes up another deep run with many returning

2018 Canfield Baseball Primer

Head Coach: Matt Koenig

Record: 18-8

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

Canfield returns a pair of three-year starters in the middle of their defensive in shortstop Mark Wittmann and second baseman Anthony Vross. Canfield will welcome back Alex Hernandez, Spencer Woolley, Angelo Petracci and Dominic Pilolli. The Cardinals also will have each of their pitchers back in 2018 which includes All-League Jack Rafoth, Ian McGraw and Wheeling-Jesuit commit Anthony Longo. Coach Koenig says, “We are obviously going to have a lot of experience back. All of our pitching comes back. I think we’re really talented and they’ve had a good offseason.”

Last year, Canfield won the Division II Struthers District title (for the first time since 2012) and was the Regional finalist as the Cardinals fell to the eventual state champion Tallmadge on a squeeze bunt, 3-2. “We can’t get complacent,” points out Koenig. “It can be an issue to take the previous season’s success and not live up to the current expectations when dealing with 17 or 18 year olds.

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – at Walsh Jesuit, 1

Mar. 28 – South Range, 5

Mar. 29 – Cleveland Central Catholic, 5

Apr. 3 – vs. Socastee, 7

Apr. 4 – vs. East Rutherford, 2

Apr. 5 – vs. Dinwiddie County, 1

Apr. 9 – at Howland, 5

Apr. 10 – Howland, 5

Apr. 12 – at Girard, 5

Apr. 13 – at West Branch, 5

Apr. 14 – at Ravenna, 12

Apr. 16 – Boardman, 5

Apr. 17 – at Boardman, 5

Apr. 19 – Edgewood, 5

Apr. 20 – at Fitch, 5

Apr. 23 – at Harding, 5

Apr. 24 – Harding, 5

Apr. 26 – Lakeview, 5

Apr. 27 – Fitch, 5

Apr. 28 – at Struthers, 1

Apr. 30 – at Poland, 5

May 1 – Poland, 5

May 4 – Champion, 5

May 11 – West Branch,