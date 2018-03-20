Damascus “Somone” Savage Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – A funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Damascus “Somone” Savage will be held Wednesday, March 28 at 11:00 a.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Brian K. Johnson Sr., Pastor and Rev. Willie E. Jefferson will officiate and Rev. James Harrison will deliver the eulogy.

Damascus Somone Savage departed this life on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 in the Heritage Valley Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Damascus known to his family and friends as “Somone” was born on August 11, 1978 in Erie, Pennsylvania, a son of Le’Clyia Savage and Michelle “Mikey” Smith.

He enjoyed sports and attended the New Light Missionary Baptist Church.

He cherished his family and adored the time he was able to spend with them. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Tamiko “Tammy” Michelle Ross-Savage whom he married August 4, 2017; his sons, Marion Hopson and Ny’Lan Hosey; his stepson, Delon Bournes; his father, Le’Clyia Savage; his grandparents, Lila Savage and Woodrow Smith all of Farrell; his siblings, Marvella (Stedman) Robb, Leania Allen, Shanta’ Bell-Thomas, LaTecha Savage, Dominique Savage, Lecyia Savage, Dashia (Donnell) Glenn, Se’Aven Savage, Donta Bell, Se’Veon Savage, Chance Savage, Noah Savage; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives including his a stepgranddaughter, Maliyah Bournes.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his brother, Demetrius Williams; his aunt, Annie M. Martin; his grandparents, Anderson Savage, Lucillia Jefferson and his great-grandmother, Stella H. King.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 28 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

