Device explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio, Texas

There has been an explosion reported at a package facility in the San Antonio area

SCHERTZ, Texas (CBS) – A packaged destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility outside of San Antonio, law enforcement sources tell CBS Austin.

The blast happened overnight Tuesday morning at the FedEx Ground distribution center in Schertz, just northeast of San Antonio on FM 3009 Highway.

CBS News reported that one person was injured by the blast. An FBI agent told CBS “it’s more than possible” that this package is related to the ones in Austin.

The first unconfirmed reports of the explosion came in around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“The investigation is still underway but what we know is the box was medium size is what I am being told and was on a conveyor belt when the explosion occurred,” said Lt. Manny Casas, Shertz Police Department.

ATF and FBI agents were on the scene, along with San Antonio Police Department SWAT and bomb squads.

