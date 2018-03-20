Dozens rescued from balconies during Hermitage apartment fire

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Several dozen residents of a Hermitage apartment complex have been forced to find somewhere else to stay Tuesday night.

A fire broke out at the Monticello Apartments on Clifford Drive — off of S. Keel Ridge Road — just before 6 p.m.

Several residents were trapped on balconies. The fire department used its ladder truck to get them to safety.

Most of the people living in the complex are senior citizens.

A few people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

There is no word on how the fire started.