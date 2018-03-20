Edith Fusco Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Edith Fusco, age 103, died at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Grace Woods Senior Living of Salem.

She was born March 1, 1915 in Delmont, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Alfonso and Elizabeth (Mingroni) Vitale.

Edith was last employed as a manager for 12 years at Zocolo’s Laundromat.

She was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem, Salem Senior Citizens, Retired Workers Organization and R.S.V.P.

Her husband, Arthur Fusco, whom she married April 26, 1947, preceded her in death on June 1, 1961.

Survivors include two daughters, Jackie (Richard) Wilt of Salem and Janet (Barney) Leslie of Beaver Creek; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Two sisters, Rose Ciotti and Emma Calasso; two brothers, Quinto Vitale and James Vitale and a granddaughter, Lori Wilt also preceded her in death.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 23, 2018 at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 22, 2018 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady’s Purse, St. Paul Church, 935 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460 or Community Hospice, 2341 E. State Street, Unit B, Salem, OH 44460.