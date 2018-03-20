Goal for Boardman baseball: Get back to the Regionals

2018 Boardman Baseball Primer

Head Coach: Joe Gabriel

Record: 16-14

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

Last year’s season ended in the District Championship game against Walsh Jesuit (6-1). This year, the Spartans are looking for their seniors to take the next step and lead the team to regional play. Minus Noah Land and Nick Augustine, Boardman returns a good amount of pitching from last year’s group as depth and experience is there in 2018. “In order for us to be successful,” indicates coach Gabriel – who’s in his fifth year – “we need Alex Cardona (SR/RHP), Dylan Gurski (JR/RHP), Jared Wilson (SR/RHP) and Cameron Kreps (JR/LHP) to have big seasons for us on the mound.” Three-year starters Luke Cardillo (SR/OF) and Don Stilliana (SR/OF) return as well as they are pegged to have big offensive years at the plate. Also, Evan Knaus (SR/1B-C), Mike Fetsko (JR/IF), Travis Harvey (JR/IF), and Mike Melewski (SR/IF) will be looked upon by their coaching staff to produce as multiple year players. “We also have Connor Miller – who is coming off a good freshman year at the varsity level – as well as Tyler Peterson. We’ll be counting on Tyler to log varsity innings on the mound this (Spring). Charlie Davis and Shay Eichler will provide us with depth to the lineup. Junior Luke Stauffer will also have a chance to jump right in and earn everyday time in the field and on the mound.”

Boardman last played in the Regionals was in 2002 – when the Spartans defeated North Royalton, 5-1, in the Struthers District Championship. The Spartans won 23 games that year.

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – at GlenOak, 1

Mar. 26 – Howland, 5

Mar. 27 – at Howland, 5

Mar. 30 – Apr. 6 – Spring Break Trip

Apr. 9 – at Harding, 5

Apr. 10 – Harding, 5

Apr. 12 – at Hoban, 5

Apr. 13 – Toronto, 5

Apr. 16 – at Canfield, 5

Apr. 17 – Canfield, 5

Apr. 19 – Steubenville, 5

Apr. 20 – at Perry, 5

Apr. 21 – Hoover, 12

Apr. 23 – Poland, 5

Apr. 24 – at Poland, 5

Apr. 26 – at St. Ignatius, 5

Apr. 27 – at Jackson, 5

Apr. 30 – at Fitch, 5

May 1 – Fitch, 5

May 3 – at Steubenville, 5

May 5 – Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 12