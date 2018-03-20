Harry F. Bixler Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – There will be services at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Mineral Ridge Chapel for Harry F. Bixler, 60, who passed away Tuesday evening, March 20, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Mr. Bixler was born October 16, 1957, a son of Harry Leroy and Audrey Esther Retzlaff Bixler.

Harry was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He served his country as a member of the United States Army.

He was a Glazier with numerous local and international unions, including IUPAT Glaziers Local No. 847 and also with Warren Glass. He retired in 2008.

Harry loved spending time with his family and friends, especially creating memories with his beloved grandchildren. Harry instilled true “old school” values and virtues, such as honesty, integrity, strong character and hard work. He enjoyed frequenting local flea markets and auctions and playing Wizard101. Harry appreciated nature and the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting.

Harry is survived by his wife of 34 years, the former Linda Sue Kennedy, whom he married July 28, 1984; his daughter, Erin Marie (Dave Biscella) Bixler of Mineral Ridge; his son, Chance Leroy Bixler of Canfield; his brothers and sisters, Don, Doreen, Dorothy, Donna, Debra, Terry and his grandchildren, Kayla Nicole Bixler, Talia Faith Bixler, Grayson Cole Bixler, Kira Quinn Bixler and Nolan Gary Bixler.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 26, 2018, at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Mineral Ridge Chapel, 1350 North Canfield-Niles Road, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 and 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, prior to the services at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4192, 3889 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.