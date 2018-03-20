Head of Mahoning Co. Educational Service Center resigns

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The head of the Mahoning County Educational Service Center is leaving his position.

Ron Iarussi is expected to resign as the MCESC superintendent on Thursday. He held the position for eight years.

Iarussi was also the superintendent at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center for four years.

MCESC said under his leadership, the number of member districts went from 13 to 20. The organization also provides resources to 50 districts.

“The school districts that are members of the MCESC are some of the best around,” Iarussi said. “Their commitment to students is something I will never forget. I hope to take the experiences that I have gained with me to help move the needle for the students in Marion City.”

Iarussi plans to take a position with the Marion County Schools in central Ohio.

He was making $135,000 a year in Mahoning County. He will make $159,000 with his new position.

