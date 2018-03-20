James Napolitan Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – James Napolitan of Hermitage, formerly of Farrell, passed away Tuesday morning, March 20, 2018, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. He was 81.

Mr. Napolitan was born December 19, 1936, in Farrell, a son of Carmen and Christine (Petrucci) Napolitan.

He was a graduate of Farrell High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army.

James was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

He was also a member of the American Legion Post #432, Wheatland.

James was a working man, who provided for his family and in his spare time enjoyed going to watch horse racing.

He retired from Sharon Steel’s former Farrell Plant, after several years of employment.

His wife, the former Mary Ann Kotch, whom he married on July 16, 1962, passed away on February 5, 2004.

James is survived by two daughters, Annamarie, Pennsylvania and Rachel Napolitan, Michigan; four sons, Raymond, Pennsylvania; Dominic, Tennessee; John, Pennsylvania and Vincent Napolitan, Ohio; two sisters, Sally Prezioso, Pennsylvania and Camille Cozier, California; three brothers, Larry Napolitan and his wife, Anita, Ohio; Ralph, Pennsylvania and Tony Napolitan, California; 12 grandchildren, Dominic Borio, Konstanze, Vanna, Vanessa, Bianca, Raphael, Raymond, Mary, Justin, John, Brett and Angelina Napolitan and six great-grandchildren, Anthony, Layla Ann, Naomi, Safire, Lincoln and Autumn Sky.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Borowski and Rose Arbanas and a brother, Frank Napolitan.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to St. John XXIII Home, Activities Fund, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 23 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 23 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.