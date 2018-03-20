Janet M. Ptak Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 26, 2018, at Our Lady of the Lakes, St. Catherine Church for Janet M. Ptak, 75, of Lake Milton. Janet passed away Tuesday morning, March 20, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Richfield.

She was born July 18, 1942 in Medina, the daughter of James and Deloris “Belle” (Bihn) Smyth.

Janet was a graduate of Buckeye High School and also a graduate of the Parma School of Nursing.

She worked as an LPN Nurse for Haven Hills Home in Brecksville for 25 years retiring in 2004.

Janet was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was a member of the parish and a member of the Ladies Guild at the parish.

She was also a member of the Hi-Lo Camping Club. Janet loved sewing and boating but most importantly she loved spending time with her grandbabies.

Her husband, Gary Franklin Ptak, whom she married September 29, 1978, passed away January 23, 2018.

Janet leaves a daughter, Rebecca Berry Gentile of Richfield, Ohio; three grandchildren, Mackenzie Nagoda, Jessica Gentile and Nicholas Gentile; one brother, James (Kay) Smyth; two sisters, Betty Stiles and Jane Phillips; as well as several nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 26, at Our Lady of the Lakes, St. Catherine Church where a Mass will begin at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to the ALS Society in Janet’s name.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.