Joan Mae Parry Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Joan Mae Parry, 75, of Newton Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

She was born on June 9, 1942 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Merle Stopp and Lucille Arlene (Yarger) Stopp.

Joan married Lloyd D. Prickett on July 10, 1983 and they enjoyed 32 years of marriage together until he passed away on June 11, 2015. She later married Thomas W. Parry on November 25, 2017 and he survives.

She had lived in Newton Falls for the last 35 years, formerly of Andover, Ohio and Niles, Ohio.

Joan worked as a dietary aide at Imperial Skilled Nursing Home in Warren for nine years, retiring in 1993.

She was a member of TOPS #1374 (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) and also the First Baptist Church in Newton Falls, where she was in charge of the kitchen for funeral luncheons and dinners.

She loved traveling, taking and organizing photographs and decorating her house for every holiday.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd and son, Dennis Allen Leonard.

Memories of Joan will be carried on by her husband, Thomas W. Parry of Newton Falls; daughter, Diane (Kenny) Downey of Southington, Ohio; brother, Charles M. Stopp of Cochranton, Pennsylvania; stepson, Jeffrey (Laurie) Prickett of Niles, Ohio; stepdaughter, Kim Stiltner (Tom Doherty) of Newton Falls, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Leonard of Conneaut, Ohio; six grandchildren, Katelyn (Andrew) Smith of Warren, Ohio, Mikeahla (Daniel) Friend of Conneaut, Ohio, Jason Downey of Southington, Ohio, Peighton (Aaron) Good of Conneaut, Ohio, Josiah Leonard of Conneaut, Ohio and Camryn Leonard of Conneaut, Ohio and two great-grandchildren, Lenny Friend and Elizabeth Good.

Calling hours will be at the First Baptist Church in Newton Falls on Friday, March 23, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the church on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Steve Spurlock officiating.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. at Cochranton Cemetery in Cochranton, Pennsylvania, where Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband, Lloyd.

The family would like all donations to please be made to the First Baptist Church, 2640 South Canal Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in memory of Joan M. Parry.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may visit www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com to send condolences to the family.

