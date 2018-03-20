Job fair in New Castle aimed at hiring care workers, aides

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – There’s a job fair in New Castle on Tuesday.

The Lawrence County Association For Responsible Care is an adult training facility. It works with adults with social, intellectual and developmental disabilities.

It’s looking for direct care workers and community aides to work with their clients.

You need a high school diploma or GED, a driver’s license and patience.

The job fair is from noon to 6 p.m. at the center on South Cascade Street in New Castle.

For more information on positions, go to www.lcarconline.org/LCARCEmployment.html. You can also contact the Lawrence County Association For Responsible Care at lcarc@lcarconline.org or 724 658-8515.