JobsNOW: Direct care workers, aides do life-changing work

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care (LCARC) held a job fair Tuesday, but you’re more than welcome to apply anytime.

LCARC is the largest provider in Lawrence County of quality services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It has been committed to care since 1954.

The organization needs community aides and direct care workers who interact with the clients at 15 locations.

“We do a lot of personal care with our folks, just by nature of living day to day with them, helping support them to do the kind of things you and I do every day and take for granted,” said Bill Crawford, a residential program director.

Rosemary is a worker who has been with LCARC for over 25 years. She helps plans activities like helping individuals achieve new skills or maintain current ones. Some activities are inside, but LCARC also likes to get clients outdoors by visiting parks, shopping centers and just any activity that is part of daily living.

“A lot of our folks go to work during the say. They need someone to come, too, who can help them process through the things that happened through the day like you or I,” Crawford said.

The work is to support the over 100 clients and help them have the most normal life they can. You have to have a high school diploma and driver’s license, plus a little extra.

“You have to have patience. You have to really care about the individual. You have to want for them to have the same kind of life as you or I do. We call it an everyday life,” Crawford said.