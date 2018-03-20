New Castle officer adopts abandoned puppy he helped save

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A malnourished and abandoned dog found in New Castle has been adopted by one of the police officers who saved her.

The Humane Society of Lawrence County announced on Tuesday that New Castle Police Officer Mark Lewis adopted Miranda.

Miranda received a lot of attention after she was rescued from a New Castle apartment in February. Police said there was no food, and the puppy had been there for so long and was so malnourished that she couldn’t hold her head up.

Karrington Dukes, 19, was charged with animal cruelty and abandonment. Police say she was the owner of the dog and left it behind.

The Humane Society says since taking in Miranda, she has grown from four pounds to 14 pounds.

They’re throwing her a going home/thank you party on Sunday, April 8. The party is open to the public and will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reed’s Services, located at 1312 Woodside Avenue in Ellwood City.

“She would love the opportunity to thank all of her fans and supporters in person,” the Humane Society wrote on its Facebook page.