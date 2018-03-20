North Carolina man says Girard ticketed drivers who weren’t speeding

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A North Carolina man says he was improperly given a speeding ticket in Girard, and he believes that others drivers have been, too.

On December 27, Jonathan Burg was driving through the area on Interstate 80 when he was clocked going 69 miles per hour in what police said was a 55-mph zone.

The problem?

Burg said the speed limit was actually 65 mph.

Burg received his ticket in the mail. A police officer had taken a picture of his vehicle and license plate. A company in Tennessee that handles tickets from Girard’s traffic cameras processed the ticket.

The Girard Police Department and the city’s General Fund get some of the money from the tickets while the Tennessee company also takes a chunk.

Burg says he was suspicious of the ticket because he didn’t remember speeding. That’s when he decided to start researching.

He talked to the Ohio Department of Transportation and found that construction on that part of I-80 had ended on December 7. He provided a voicemail from ODOT’s Transportation Engineer Mike Simpkins. In the recording, Simpkins tells him to contest the ticket, saying tickets may have been improperly issued from December 7 to January 7.

January 7 is when the 65-mph speed limit sign was replaced.

“You would have been one of many, many people who have called in with an issue with the locals who are mailing tickets out there,” Simpkins told Burg in the voicemail.

He adds that he told others who called him to contest their tickets as well.

ODOT’s spokesman Brent Kovacs confirmed that legally, traffic resumed its normal pattern — and 65-mph speed limit — on December 7. However, a 55-mph speed limit sign was left up by a contractor near the Belmont Avenue exit, leading to some confusion.

Burg said he sent a letter to the Girard Police Department, explaining his case. He says he can’t appear in Girard’s traffic court to contest the ticket.

“I’m not going to go through an appeals process because I live 400 miles away,” he said.

Burg has written a letter to the Girard Police Department, but he said he hasn’t heard back. With late fees, his ticket now sits at $175.

“Honestly, I think they should refund everyone that paid the ticket,” he said. “Here’s the thing with these tickets — you really don’t have, especially if you’re an out-of-stater — you don’t have the ability to fight it because you’re not going to travel over $100, $175 ticket, so you just pay it.”

WKBN reached out to the Girard Police Department, which declined to comment.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi said it’s out of the city’s hands.

“There’s nothing the city can do. We don’t get involved in contested tickets,” he said.