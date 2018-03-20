Pa. police: Drunk driver was on wrong side of road, vomiting out window

Michael C. Bello was charged with driving under the influence and driving on the wrong side of the road

By NBC4 Staff Published:
Michael C. Bello, 30, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and driving on the wrong side of the roadway after the incident early Saturday morning.
Michael C. Bello (Manor Township Police)

LANCASTER, PA (WCMH) — Police in Pennsylvania have arrested a man who they say was drunk and vomiting as he swerved into oncoming traffic.

A 911 caller said Bello was vomiting out of the car while swerving into oncoming traffic on Roherstown Road near Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Police stopped the Bello and used a breath test to determine that he was under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested by Manor Township police.

