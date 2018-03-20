Pa. police: Drunk driver was on wrong side of road, vomiting out window

LANCASTER, PA (WCMH) — Police in Pennsylvania have arrested a man who they say was drunk and vomiting as he swerved into oncoming traffic.

Michael C. Bello, 30, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and driving on the wrong side of the roadway after the incident early Saturday morning.

A 911 caller said Bello was vomiting out of the car while swerving into oncoming traffic on Roherstown Road near Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Police stopped the Bello and used a breath test to determine that he was under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested by Manor Township police.