Pa. Turnpike banning some trucks, trailers during storm

(WKBN) – Due to the incoming winter storm, the Pennsylvania Turnpike is banning certain types of trucks, RV and trailers.

The ban starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Vehicle types covered by the restriction are:

Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;

Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);

Tractors hauling empty trailers;

Any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;

All motorcycles; and

All recreational vehicles, or RVs.

The above-listed vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the PA Turnpike’s east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey (I-76, 70/76 and 276) and on the entire Northeastern Extension (I-476) beginning at 8 p.m. Restrictions will remain in place through the storm.

As storm conditions develop, a comprehensive commercial-vehicle ban and/or speed restrictions could be imposed across significant portions of the PA Turnpike system.

Drivers are asked to use caution during severe weather, drive at a safe speed and dial *11 on a mobile phone in the case of an accident on the Turnpike.