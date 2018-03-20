Prosecutor asks for high bond in Newton Falls child endangering case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Michigan man who’s been fighting extradition for nearly two months appeared in a Trumbull County Courtroom Tuesday for his arraignment.

Dustin Glidden, 32, entered a not guilty plea to endangering children and gross sexual imposition charges.

According to an indictment, Glidden is accused of recklessly torturing or cruelly abusing a 7-year-old boy in Newton Falls. He’s also accused of inappropriately touching the victim.

The incidents happened in July 2017, according to the indictment.

Glidden was arrested in Carson City, Michigan in January, but was brought back over the weekend to Trumbull County to answer to the charges.

Bond was set at $50,000.

“I requested a high bond in this case because, during the investigation, the defendant fled the jurisdiction. He was arrested in the state of Michigan back in January and he’s been fighting extradition ever since,” said Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Diane Barber.

Glidden was also ordered not to have contact with the victim. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 27.