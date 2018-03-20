Ralph A. Giangiordano, Sr. Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – The Giangiordano family mourns the passing of their patriarch and hero, Ralph Anthony Giangiordano, Sr., who passed away at 1:43 a.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. He was 87 years of age.

Ralph traveled on ahead of his loving and dedicated wife of 66 years, Adelaide “Tootsie” Rechedy Giangiordano. The two met at Shady Grove Dance Hall in Transfer, Pennsylvania; they married one year later on December 26, 1951, in the rectory of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Greenville, Pennsylvania, with Frank D’Urso and Edith Langietti serving as best man and maid of honor.

Ralph was preceded in death by his eldest son, Ralph, Jr., who passed on in 1999.

He leaves behind a family blessed by his steady love and sacrifice. His children and their spouses are Ralph, Jr.’s spouse, Carol Giangiordano, Dave and Mary Giangiordano, Steve and Renee Giangiordano, Mike and Susan Giangiordano, Kathy and Bob Serenko and Linda Simone and Steve D’Angelo.

Ralph and Addie’s 14 grandchildren have grown up with affection, humor and the rock-solid role model of their grandfather, Diane (Bernard) Rafferty, Mark (Lea) Giangiordano, Mike (Andrea) Giangiordano, Karen (Alex) Mustico, Raymond Giangiordano, Kelly Antil, Steve (Katie) Giangiordano, Nick (Adrienne) Giangiordano, Dan (Abby) Giangiordano, Brian Giangiordano, Caleb (Xien) Napodano, Michael (Nahomy) Napodano, Kaitlyn (Bret) Marshall and Stephanie Hammons.

Ralph and Addie always made time for their 17 great-grandchildren who range in age from 16 years to six months. Many of them will remember the lessons Ralph shared and the magic “woofle dust” he had on hand to heal every ache and pain. They are, Jacob, Tyler, Evan and Abbie Antil, Sophia, Dominic and Joey Giangiordano, Wyatt, Vincenzo and Lucia Giangiordano, Matthew and Giovanni Rafferty, Olive, Eloise and Frank Mustico, Shane Napodano and Blake Marshall.

Ralph is survived by his sister, Edith Langietti; his brother Orlando Giangiordano and Orlando’s wife, Jennifer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mariano and Concetta Parisi Giangiordano, both of whom immigrated from Italy as teenagers.

Ralph was born in Greenville on January 15, 1931 and grew up in what was then a predominantly Italian neighborhood.

He was an active and lifetime member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

As a young boy during World War II, he sold newspapers at Camp Reynolds.

After completing his education at St. Michael’s Catholic School in 1949, he joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1951 to 1955. During that time, he was stationed at various naval bases and air stations in the United States and overseas in Malta. While in the Navy, Ralph studied electronics, gaining skills that led him first to Westinghouse Electric in Sharon, Pennsylvania and then to a 35-year career in radar technology with the Federal Aviation Administration. He eventually retired from his job as Chief of Radar at the Youngstown Regional Airport in 1985.

Throughout the years, Ralph coached little league baseball and served as president of the Reynolds High School Football Club for ten years; he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Ralph loved to keep pace with new technology, beginning with his first Commodore computer and moving on more recently to his iPad and FaceTime with family. He spent many years hunting with his sons and fishing with his children and grandchildren. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening, walking and learning the art of oil painting.

Calling Hours will be held Friday, March 23, 2018, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, March 24, 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street in Greenville, Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant.

Burial with military honors rendered by Greenville VFW Post #3374 will be in St. Michael Cemetery. Individuals attending any of the services listed are asked to not wear perfume, cologne, etc., so that immediate family members may be able to attend and participate in the services.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Michael School Endowment Fund, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

