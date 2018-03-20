Report: Woman leaves purse with stolen IDs at Boardman Home Depot

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after they say a woman left her purse, containing several stolen ID cards, behind at Home Depot.

Monday morning, a loss prevention employee at the store said a customer left the purse behind at the store on Tuesday night after exchanging merchandise for cash.

Police said the purse contained a woman’s license, credit cards and presciption medication. It also contained the licenses, social security cards and an Ohio Direction Card belonging to seven other people, according to a police report.

Police said an investigation showed that the woman made numerous exchanges at other Home Depot stores without a receipt.

Charges haven’t been filed yet.