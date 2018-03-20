Road crews are out ahead of the storm



LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Well before the precipitation started Tuesday afternoon, ODOT road crews in Columbiana County were filling their trucks and staging on their assigned routes.

Transportation Manager Jeff Wessling said the plan is to be proactive ahead of the evening rush hour and stay ahead of the predicted snowfall.

Farther north in Canfield where snowfall totals are expected to be less, crews with the Ohio Turnpike have been staging for several hours with nine teams working twelve-hour shifts.

“One works from noon to midnight, which is out now, the other works from midnight to noon. We try to be proactive in our approach and have everything ready,” said Chris Kalis, Ohio Turnpike assistant foreman.

With road and bridge temperatures expected to stay above freezing until much later Tuesday night, crews hope roads will stay wet for the most part. Even so, Kalis is warning drivers to be careful.

“A lot of times people will see wet pavement and it is a license to fly. You just need to slow down and give us some room to work,” Kalis said.

With luck, this will be the last time this season crews will have to clear away snow and ice until next winter.